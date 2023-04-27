CNN Replacing John King With Dana Bash on ‘Inside Politics’
‘I AM THRILLED’
CNN officially announced on Thursday that Dana Bash will replace John King as anchor of the midday roundtable show Inside Politics, two weeks after Confider first reported the change was coming. King, the network’s chief national correspondent, will now lead a new reporting project focused on battleground states ahead of the 2024 presidential election. “This is my ‘back to the future’ dream assignment,” he said in a statement. “It is my tenth presidential cycle and, given the stakes, I felt it was time to get back to my roots reporting across the country.” Bash, who has been with the network for nearly 30 years, will host her first daily program for CNN. She will remain the co-anchor of the network’s Sunday news show State of the Union. “I am thrilled to be taking over as anchor of Inside Politics,” Bash said, adding that “John built an extraordinary show that has attracted a loyal audience of political junkies.” The swap is especially notable because King and Bash were once married, and share a son together. This is merely the latest programming shift at the ever-changing cable news channel, and comes just three days after CNN fired morning anchor Don Lemon.