CNN Reporter Fires Back at Kayleigh’s ‘Activists’ Snipe: You’re ‘Not Doing Your Job!’

CNN White House correspondent Kaitlan Collins was in no mood for White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany’s anti-media snark on Friday afternoon, telling the former pundit-turned-Trump-flack know that she was failing to uphold her taxpayer-funded duties.

At the end of her first White House press briefing since Oct. 1, McEnany—who has been moonlighting as a Trump campaign aide—wrapped up the news conference after only taking a handful of questions.

Ending her remarks with a pre-written rant about how Democrats and the intelligence community have been “unfair” to President Donald Trump during his presidency, McEnany started to walk away as reporters shouted at her to take more questions.

“I don’t call on activists,” she sniped, prompting Collins to offer a sharp rebuttal.

“I’m not an activist and you haven’t taken questions since October 1st,” the CNN reporter shouted back as McEnany fled. “And you just took about five, Kayleigh. That’s not doing your job. Your taxpayer-funded job!”

CNN anchor Jake Tapper quickly took to Twitter to back his colleague after the kerfuffle with McEnany: “@kaitlancollins is an activist for the truth and for facts,” he wrote. “And she will still be in that room after January 20, 2021.”