CNN’s Kaitlan Collins Quits Agent She Shared With Don Lemon

Read it at New York Post
CNN stars Kaitlan Collins and Don Lemon shared a superagent, UTA’s Jay Sures—but not anymore. As tensions between the two co-anchors have reportedly flared, Collins defected from Sures and signed with William Morris Endeavor, according to the New York Post. “Jay was effectively not repping her,” one source said of Collins, who reportedly was yelled at by Lemon off-camera last December. That was before Lemon landed in hot water of his own making by snarking about women “past their prime.”