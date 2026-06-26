Kaitlan Collins Schools Scott Jennings After Trump Meltdown

A CNN host schooled the network’s resident MAGA pundit after he tried to claim that gas prices were no longer a news item.

“Gas prices are not up, they’re down below $4 a gallon nationally,” Scott Jennings told the network Thursday. “Oil’s trading at $71 a barrel. We don’t run the gas price tracker on the screen anymore for a reason, you know? It’s because it’s a non-story.”

Host Kaitlan Collins was having none of it. “The president doesn’t think they’re a non-story, because he was sounding like President Biden yesterday, saying that these companies are gouging people,” she shot back. “He wants to look into it, because he doesn’t think prices are coming down fast enough. So he’s been talking about that.”

Collins immediately fact-checked Jennings on his gas price claims.

The national average price per gallon of gasoline stood at $3.92 as of Friday morning. Jennings was right that it represents a fall from the peak of $4.56 over Memorial Day weekend. However, the average price was just $2.96 shortly before Donald Trump launched his war with Iran.

Within days of the first U.S.-Israeli attacks, Iran shut down the Strait of Hormuz, a vital maritime corridor in the Persian Gulf through which passes around one-fifth of the world’s oil supply. That closure sent gas prices skyrocketing, with the conflict sending shockwaves through the global economy.

Voters have consistently cited soaring gas prices and the wider cost-of-living crisis as a chief concern ahead of the November midterms. The president, apparently mindful of how unpopular his war has proved, in mid-June signed a provisional peace deal with Iran during a G7 summit in France.

Iran pledged to reopen the strait in exchange for the U.S. lifting sanctions, unfreezing assets, and underwriting a $300 billion reconstruction fund. But the regime said Saturday it had closed the waterway again over alleged violations of the deal’s terms after Israel resumed strikes on Iran-aligned Hezbollah targets in southern Lebanon.

The closure of the Strait of Hormuz has sent fuel prices soaring. Stringer/REUTERS

The U.S. has denied those claims, insisting the regime does not control the strait while offering little explanation of what else could have caused the pain at the pumps. Analysts warn that even with a full reopening of the strait, it could take six months, perhaps longer, for oil supplies to fully recover. Any substantive drop in gas prices would lag further behind.

Collins’ rebuke to Jennings referred to a Truth Social post shared by the president on Wednesday. Trump wrote then that “the big Oil Companies are not dropping their price at the pump commensurate with the sharply lower prices they are paying for oil.”

Donald Trump/Truth Social

“Those prices are dropping like a rock!” he added. “In other words, customers are being ‘gouged’. I have instructed the DOJ to immediately start looking into this. Gasoline prices better start going down a lot faster than what I’m seeing.”

The president’s willingness to throw oil executives under the bus masks the close relationship he has cultivated with the industry throughout his political career. Oil and gas companies splurged an estimated $445 million to bolster Trump’s chances in the 2024 election cycle.