CNN’s MAGA Expert Reveals ‘Craziest’ Thing Trump Supporters Have Told Him

Donie O’Sullivan has heard all sorts of conspiracy theories as a senior correspondent for CNN, but only one takes the cake.

In an episode of his Persuadable podcast, the misinformation reporter said the “craziest thing” anyone has ever said to him had to do with former President Joe Biden.

“That when Biden was in the White House, that he wasn’t really there. That, in fact, he was actually dead,” O’Sullivan said with a chuckle.

“Now that I’m hearing this back—kernel of truth in there,” he added jokingly.

The conspiracy theory, O’Sullivan said, was that the White House was actually empty and everything from the Oval Office to the media briefing room was just a green screen.

“That one was definitely out there,” he said.

Despite having to deal with people who push wild theories, O’Sullivan said he finds it “really annoying” when he gets asked: “Why are you humanizing this person?”

Part of covering misinformation, he said, is accepting that his interviewees don’t believe facts like the 2020 election was fair and the COVID-19 vaccine doesn’t contain a microchip that tracks people.

“If I get hung up on that, like if I say, ‘Well no, you’re wrong, and here’s why. And I’m going to convince you now. I’m going to change your mind.’ Then that’s the end of the conversation.”

Last month, O’Sullivan spoke with three MAGA journalists who were granted access to the White House’s media briefing room as part of the administration’s push to promote “new media.”

O’Sullivan spoke with Brian Glenn of Real America’s Voice, Cara Castronuova of LindellTV, and Natalie Winters of Bannon’s War Room for a CNN segment.

“Do you consider yourself a journalist?” he asked the three bluntly.

Winters said yes: “I’m pretty sure the group of people in there spent, what was it, four years, covering for someone who was essentially dead—and that’s being charitable in my description of him—a president by the name of Joe Biden. So to all those people who are apoplectic over having new media voices, you guys failed, and that’s why we’re here.”