CNN’s MAGA Star Surges Ahead in Race to Replace Leavitt

CNN’s token MAGA pundit may be in line for a big new gig.

Prediction markets have Scott Jennings as the favorite to be President Donald Trump’s next press secretary, skyrocketing him past lesser-known names who worked under Karoline Leavitt on the White House communications team.

The three favorites to be the next White House press secretary as of Thursday afternoon. Kalshi

Jennings saw his odds of landing the gig spike by 24 percentage points in as many hours, with him now pegged as having a 29 percent chance of being Trump’s next mouthpiece on Kalshi.

The 48-year-old pundit has been a staunch defender of Trump—often going to extreme or childish lengths to do so—on a network that the president often slams as “fake news,” making him comfortable with confrontation with Washington media.

The spike in Jennings’ favor comes after the Daily Beast exclusively reported on Thursday that people familiar with the situation believe he is not only being considered for the role but is seen as the frontrunner.

Jennings was coy when asked directly if he would consider taking the role during a Wednesday appearance on CNN’s NewsNight—first shaking his head when asked if he was throwing his name in the mix, then offering Leavitt praise instead of answering yes or no.

Jennings, who previously worked as a White House aide under President George W. Bush, is followed on Kalshi by White House Principal Deputy Press Secretary Anna Kelly, who sits at 17 percent, and Trump’s former legal spokesperson, Alina Habba, who sits at 16 percent.

Kelly, 29, is a former beauty queen who was one of three aides who stepped in for Leavitt during her maternity leave.

Anna Kelly, 29, worked under Karoline Leavitt in the second Trump administration. Anna Kelly/X

Habba, 42, has been without a role in the administration since a court ruled last year that Trump unlawfully appointed her as acting U.S. Attorney for New Jersey. Sources told the New York Post that she is considered a strong candidate for the press secretary role.

Former Trump personal attorney Alina Habba has been without a job in the administration since she was disqualified from serving as U.S. Attorney for the District of New Jersey. Saul Loeb/AFP via Getty Images

There is a large gap before the next-most-likely contenders on Kalshi, but those listed include White House Assistant Press Secretary Liz Huston; Longtime Trump adviser Jason Miller; the president’s daughter-in-law Lara Trump; White House Communications Director Steven Cheung; Trump campaign adviser Danielle Alvarez, who was the Communications Director of the RNC during the 2022 midterms; and Roma Daravi, who is the vice president of public relations at the now-MAGAfied Kennedy Center.

Lara Trump, who now has her own show on Fox News, is rumored to be a contender to be her father-in-law’s press secretary. LEAH MILLIS/REUTERS

Also on the list is Jayme Leagh Franklin, who went viral this week after appearing behind Trump during an Oval Office event where he appeared to be dozing off. Franklin oversees the MAGA lifestyle publication The Conservateur.

Jayme Leagh Franklin appeared behind President Donald Trump at an Oval Office event this week, when he was dozing off. X

Natalie Harp, Trump’s favorite blonde White House aide who was at his side when he was whisked away in a catering truck to escape Air Force One amid reports of an Iranian assassination threat, is also on Kalshi’s list of possible press secretaries—despite her being among the most private people in Trump’s inner circle.