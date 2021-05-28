No one, and I mean no one, is safe from Brood X.

Preparing for a live shot on Thursday night from the Capitol, CNN chief congressional correspondent Manu Raju briefly lost it when a large cicada crawled on his neck, prompting the normally mild-mannered reporter to fire off a string of expletives.

In the short clip that he shared on Twitter, Raju can be seen going through his normal preparations before doing a live on-air dispatch. Unbeknownst to him at the time, a big juicy cicada had taken residence on his lapel.

Crawling up his chest and around his neck, the bug still did not get Raju’s attention until seconds later, when it appeared to reach the back of the reporter’s neck. At that point, Raju frantically reached behind his head, grabbed the insect, and tossed it on the ground.

“Oh my God!” Raju shouted before uttering a string of profanities which he helpfully bleeped out in the video.

With the rest of the production crew laughing hysterically, the veteran CNN correspondent asked them some very pertinent questions.

“What the hell? Do I have more on me?!” Raju wondered aloud. “Holy sh*t! Are they in my hair?!”

Thankfully for Raju, his colleagues informed him he was in the clear and he wasn’t in an Indiana Jones scene.

In the end, Raju spoke for pretty much everyone in the Washington, D.C. area when he exasperatedly asked: “Where are the f*cking cicadas coming from?!”