CNN’s New Leaders Address Staff After ‘Unsettling’ Licht Ouster
‘THANK YOU’
The interim leadership team taking over for recently fired CNN chief Chris Licht told the network’s staff on Thursday that they “understand how disorienting and unsettling it can be when we become the news.” The internal memo came 24 hours after Licht’s tumultuous 13-month tenure at the helm of the cable news pioneer came to an abrupt halt. In Licht’s absence, the network will be temporarily led by longtime CNN executive Amy Entelis, executive vice president of editorial Virginia Moseley, and programming executive vice president Eric Sherling. Chief operating officer David Leavy, who was installed days before Licht’s departure, will oversee the business side. “So, we want to take a moment to thank you for the talent and dedication you have continued to bring to work every day,” they wrote, adding: “There will be more to share over the coming weeks and months, but in the meantime, we want you to know we are fully committed to championing the important work being done across all teams across the world. We are here for you and our doors are always open.”