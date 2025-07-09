CNN’s Scott Jennings Called Out by Colleague: ‘What a Drama Queen!’

CNN contributor Kara Swisher called out her colleague Scott Jennings, declaring the Donald Trump-loyalist pundit a “drama queen.”

Swisher was discussing the fallout of Trump and Elon Musk’s big breakup with her Pivot podcast co-host Scott Galloway after Musk threatened to start an opposing political party.

Jennings used CNN’s airwaves to argue that Musk and Trump should get the bromance back together again in a clip Swisher played on the show. According to Jennings, Musk is “dividing the forces of people who want to save Western civilization to the benefit of the people who don’t.”

Swisher guffawed after the clip, “What a drama queen and what a terrible thing to say.”

Kara Swisher on The Chris Wallace Show. CNN

“God, Scott Jennings on CNN. I work for CNN, I’m sorry, CNN, but that you let him say things like that,” she added, shaking her head. Swisher joined the network as an on-air contributor in 2023. Jennings has been at the network since 2017, but has become its most vocal Trump defender over the past year.

The Kentucky-born Jennings, 47, started as a local anchor in his home state before joining CNN, which offered him a big pay bump in May. That same month, the conservative pundit seemed to tease a Senate run after reports emerged that he was being encouraged to throw his hat in the ring for Mitch McConnell’s open seat.

Supporting Trump at all costs has been lucrative for Jennings, despite backlash for his hot takes—like pushing debunked claims about Senator Alex Padilla’s arrest in June and saying Trump’s bombing of Iran was a “de-escalation.”

Jennings’ upcoming book A Revolution of Common Sense: How Donald Trump Stormed Washington and Fought for Western Civilization received a social media plug from Trump himself. But Swisher is not impressed—and does not share Jennings’ views on Musk’s threat to challenge Trump’s in-office sycophants on the political battleground.

Scott Jennings smirks while standing next to a smiling President Donald Trump on Air Force One. Scott Jennings/X

“I’m sort of welcoming Musk to mow those people down,” she said Tuesday, “in terms of causing them problems.”

She shared further gripes about her colleague as she and Galloway discussed conservative pundits in general. “I agree on the censorious of the left being exhausting. That said, Scott Jennings wins the prize” of biggest eye-roll, she said.

“Yes, Scott, I’m against Western civilization,” she added sarcastically, as her co-host compared Jennings to former The View hosts Meghan McCain and Elisabeth Hasselbeck.

“He’s there to make a point that kind of sounds aggressive, weak and weird,” and argue with progressives, Galloway said, “And then the other Democrats just smack him down.”