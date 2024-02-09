CNN’s Wolf Blitzer ‘Fine’ After Getting Sick and Leaving Mid-Show

CNN anchor Wolf Blitzer says he is “fine” and should soon be back on the airwaves after he appeared on the verge of vomiting on-air on Thursday night, prompting the network to abruptly replace him with another host midway through his broadcast.

Interviewing Rep. Jamie Raskin (R-MD) about the Supreme Court hearing oral arguments in the Colorado ballot case, Blitzer suddenly looked to be in extreme discomfort. While Raskin continued to speak about the case, the Situtation Room host looked to be on the cusp of retching.

With the 75-year-old anchor in obvious discomfort, the camera quickly pulled away and focused solely on Raskin, who was patching in remotely. The Democratic lawmaker was midway through a sentence when the control room decided to throw it to commercial.

On the other end of the long ad break, CNN chief legal affairs correspondent Paula Reid took over the anchor’s chair, informing viewers that “Wolf had to step away” but that he would “be back” at some point.

Blitzer’s dramatic mid-show exit and visible queasiness caused CNN fans to express their concerns online, asking if the veteran anchor was okay while urging him to get well soon.

Shortly after the show went off air, a network spokesperson said that Blitzer “wasn’t feeling 100% while anchoring” on Thursday, adding that he “looks forward to being back in the Situation Room and appreciates the well wishes.”

Blitzer also looked to assuage any fears about his health, taking to social media on Thursday night to let everyone know that there was nothing to worry about.

“I’m fine! Thanks for the well wishes,” he tweeted. “I’ll see you back in the Situation Room soon.”