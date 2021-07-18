Friends and Fans of ‘She Rates Dogs’ Co-Host Mat George Share His Legacy Following Hit-and-Run Death
R.I.P
A hit-and-run in Los Angeles on Saturday took the life of 26-year-old Mat George, one half of the She Rates Dogs podcast. George was walking in an unmarked crosswalk when he was struck by a vehicle. He was pronounced dead at the scene, said Los Angeles Police Department. Michaela Oakland, George’s co-host on the podcast, confirmed his death in a tweet later that day. “I wish I could contact everybody who knows him personally, but the news is already out and I just can’t do it right now.” she wrote. Tributes were posted on social media from friends and fans who shared interactions they had with George and the impact he had on their lives. The She Rates Dogs podcast featured George and Oakland sharing their misadventures in the dating world and offering advice and anecdotes. Oakland said that she and George recorded an episode meant to come out on Tuesday but is not sure when it will be released now. “I know in years to come I'll feel so lucky that there's so many recordings of Mat's laugh to revisit," she wrote on the podcast’s Twitter account.