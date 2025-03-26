Culture

Co-Workers of ‘Friendly’ Doc Accused of Murder Plot Stunned

A 46-year-old anesthesiologist was shockingly accused of trying to kill his wife on a hiking trail.

Jasmine Venet
Breaking News Intern

Gerhard Konig and Arielle Konig
Facebook/Honolulu Police Department/Google Maps
Jasmine Venet

