Skip to Main Content
Newsletters
Crossword
SUBSCRIBE
ALL
CS
CHEAT SHEET
NEWSLETTERS
LOG IN
Cheat Sheet
Media
Obsessed
Royals
Politics
Opinion
Innovation
U.S. News
Scouted
My Account
Manage Newsletters
Subscription Offers
Need Help?
LogOut
HOMEPAGE
Culture
Co-Workers of ‘Friendly’ Doc Accused of Murder Plot Stunned
A WALK TO REMEMBER
A 46-year-old anesthesiologist was shockingly accused of trying to kill his wife on a hiking trail.
Jasmine Venet
Breaking News Intern
Updated
Mar. 26 2025
3:34PM EDT
/
Published
Mar. 26 2025
3:33PM EDT
Facebook/Honolulu Police Department/Google Maps
Jasmine Venet
Breaking News Intern
Got a tip? Send it to The Daily Beast
here
.
Trending Now
Politics
Trump Seeks Revenge on MSNBC Legal Analyst in New Executive Order
William Vaillancourt
Politics
Cause of Death Revealed for Biden-Appointed U.S. Attorney
Jasmine Venet
Media
Trump Blows Huge Hole in Adviser’s Excuse for War Plan Leak
William Vaillancourt
Trumpland
Journalist Publishes Every Damning Text from War Plans Leak
Dan Ladden-Hall
Trumpland
Members of Signal War Group Chat Are Being Sued Over Bombshell Leak
Yasmeen Hamadeh