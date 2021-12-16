Jaguars Boot Coach Urban Meyer Before End of First Season
KICKER
Urban Meyer was fired by the Jacksonville Jaguars on Thursday morning, just four games short of the end of the former head coach’s chaotic first season, which proved controversial both on and off the field. “After deliberation over many weeks and a thorough analysis of the entirety of Urban’s tenure with our team, I am bitterly disappointed to arrive at the conclusion that an immediate change is imperative for everyone,” the Jaguars’ owner, Shad Khan, said in a statement. Offensive coordinator Darrell Bevell will serve as the Jaguars’ interim head coach.
When Meyer joined the team, he was known for being one of the most successful collegiate football coaches in history, having led Florida and Ohio State to three national titles. The Jaguars are currently 2-11. But Meyer’s off-the-field blunders appear to have contributed just as heavily to the decision. Most recently, the Tampa Bay Times reported a former kicker for the team, Josh Lambo, alleged the coach had kicked him during a pre-season practice last year. A report from NFL Network last week cited a bevy of unnamed sources who claimed Meyer was demeaning and fierce to players and assistant coaches. Meyer, who is married, was captured on video dancing with a young woman in October, embarrassing the team, which called his conduct “inexcusable.”