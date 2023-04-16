CHEAT SHEET
Coachella Acrobat Rushed to Hospital After Terrifying Fall
An acrobat appeared to suffer a serious injury while performing at Day 2 of Coachella in Indio, California. According to TMZ, the acrobat was performing on aerial silks high above the concert stage for about five minutes when her leg seemed to slip. She slammed to the ground and remained motionless as other members of the acrobat team attempted to help her. Many in the crowd became distressed, with one person reportedly fainting, as several others tried getting the DJ to cut the music. Paramedics rushed in to place the injured acrobat on a backboard, with video showing her appearing to blink. The condition of the acrobat is currently unknown.