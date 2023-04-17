Frank Ocean Angers Fans by Starting Coachella Set Late, Leaving Early
LETDOWN
Frank Ocean’s long-anticipated headlining set at Coachella didn’t go as many diehard fans might’ve hoped on Sunday night. The singer-songwriter, who was supposed to play the festival back in 2020 until COVID led to the festival being canceled, turned up on stage at 11 p.m. around an hour after he was supposed to begin his set. Some fans also complained that they couldn’t see the stage clearly due to low lighting and equipment obstructing their view, according to TMZ. His first major performance in six years was also dropped from Coachella’s YouTube livestream, leaving fans at home to trawl through audience members’ livestreams instead. And after about 60 minutes, Ocean abruptly ended the show. “Guys, I’m being told it’s curfew so that’s the end of the show,” he said. “Thank you so much.”