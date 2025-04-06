Coachella Headliner FKA Twigs Cancels U.S. Shows Over ‘Visa Issues’
British singer FKA Twigs is being sidelined by “visa issues,” she announced on Instagram over the weekend. The genre-bending artist is canceling a series of nine tour dates in the United States—including an appearance at the Coachella Valley Music and Arts festival in Indio, California later this month. It’s unclear what issues she is dealing with, though the Trump administration is in the middle of a dramatic crackdown on both legal and illegal immigration. “It pains me to say this because i am so excited to bring you a creation that i have poured my soul into and i believe is amongst my strongest work,” the “Cellophane” singer wrote. “I know this news impacts so many of you that have already made plans and spent money in order to see these shows,” she added, telling affected fans to contact their point of purchase provider for refund information. The top comment on the post announcing her cancellation reads: “This is Trump’s America.”
