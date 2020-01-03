Coachella Lineup Announced: Rage Against the Machine, Frank Ocean, and Travis Scott to Headline

Read it at Billboard
The Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival announced its 2020 lineup late Thursday, with Rage Against the Machine, Travis Scott, and Frank Ocean set to headline. Thom Yorke, Lana Del Rey, FKA twigs, DaBaby, Lil Nas X, King Gizzard & the Lizard Wizard, Charli XCX, 21 Savage, Carly Rae Jepsen, Yaeji, Snail Mail, and Calvin Harris are among the artists on this year’s lineup. Last year’s Coachella was headlined by Ariana Grande, Childish Gambino, and Tame Impala. Coachella takes over the Empire Polo Club in Indio, California, across two weekends: April 10-12 and 17-19.