Skrillex, Fred Again, and Four Tet Join Coachella Lineup After Frank Ocean Pulls Out
Coachella will now close on Sunday with a performance from Skrillex, Fred Again, and Four Tet after Frank Ocean announced he would not go ahead with his second show at the festival. According to Variety, Blink-182 will play as the replacement headlining set and the DJ powerhouses will then go on after. During Coachella’s first weekend, Ocean’s first show in six years stoked controversy when he turned up late on stage and then abruptly ended the performance around an hour later. A statement from a rep for the singer said he’d injured his leg in the lead-up to the show, prompting last-minute changes to the performance, and also confirmed that he would not be performing during the second weekend on “doctor’s advice.”