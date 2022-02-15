Coachella, Stagecoach Ditch COVID Restrictions for 2022 Return
¯\_(ツ)_/¯
The COVID-19 pandemic is over at Coachella. The mega-festival, which usually welcomes over 100,000 people every year, announced it would not require any COVID precautions such as negative tests or vaccines for its 2022 return. “There is an inherent and elevated risk of exposure to Covid-19 in any public place or place where people are present and there is no guarantee, express or implied, that those attending the festival will not be exposed to Covid-19,” it wrote on its “Health and Safety” site. It did note that the guidance “may change at any time” depending on health guidances. The update reflected its sister festival Stagecoach’s decision to drop all masking, testing, and vaccine requirements. Coachella is scheduled for the weekends of April 15 and April 22, while Stagecoach is scheduled for April 29.