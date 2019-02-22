Coast Guard Lt. Christopher Hasson Plotted Terror Attacks High on Opiates at His Desk: Prosecutors
CHILLING
Coast Guard Lt. Christopher Hasson—who’s accused of stockpiling weapons, writing white-supremacist screeds, and assembling a hit list of Democratic senators and journalists to murder—plotted his attacks while high on opiates at his work desk, prosecutors in Maryland said Thursday. In court filings, prosecutors said Hasson was a “domestic terrorist” and described himself in writing as a white nationalist. He’s alleged to have studied the methods of the Virginia Tech gunman, Norwegian mass murderer Anders Breivik, and other killers and wanted “to murder innocent civilians on a scale rarely seen in this country,” according to prosecutors. The Wall Street Journal reports investigators found Hasson had components to assemble guns that are unregulated and untraceable, including an AR-15-style rifle, as part of a “ghost gun kit.” Hasson allegedly spent hours planning domestic terrorist attacks, even logging in at his work computer at Coast Guard headquarters to study the manifestos and work of mass murderers, and was said to be taking the synthetic opioid Tramadol, which officials said he acquired illegally. His alleged hit list included Sens. Charles Schumer, Kamala Harris, and Elizabeth Warren, as well as Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez and Maxine Waters, and Beto O’Rourke.