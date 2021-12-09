CHEAT SHEET
Coast Guard Pulls Woman’s Body From Car Atop Niagara Falls
A Coast Guard rescuer pulled a woman’s body from her car Wednesday at the top of American Falls, one of the three waterfalls that make up Niagara Falls. The rescuer descended from a helicopter, opened the door of her submerged sedan, and pulled her out, believing she was still alive after her car entered the Niagara River between a pedestrian bridge and a vehicle bridge connected to the falls and was swept downriver. It wasn’t until the woman was brought to shore that rescuers ascertained that she was already dead. Authorities did not say whether the victim, described as a woman in her late 60s, entered the river intentionally.