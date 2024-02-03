Coast Guard Searches for Lost Mariner Traveling from California to Hawaii

The U.S. Coast Guard is searching for a mariner who was embarking on a three-week voyage from California to Hawaii, but never arrived at his destination.

Noel Rubio set off from Long Beach, California on Dec. 28 on his 32-foot vessel, the Malulani. He was expected to arrive in Kaneohe on Oahu, Hawaii. Rubio made his last contact via cellphone on the day he left, south of Catalina Island, according to a news release from the Coast Guard.

The Coast Guard said they will be using “all available means to determine Malulani’s location,” including harbor checks in Hawaii, California, and Mexico.

“The Coast Guard is greatly appreciative of the expert consult advice on weather and routes provided by experienced trans-pacific sailors,” said Douglas Samp, a search and rescue mission coordinator.

The vessel only has a single means of communication, a marine band radio, which is not advised, according to Samp.