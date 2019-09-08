CHEAT SHEET
Coast Guard Searching for Missing Crew Members From Overturned Cargo Ship
U.S. Coast Guard officials are searching for four missing crew members after the Golden Ray cargo ship capsized and caught on fire off the U.S. state of Georgia coast early Sunday. Twenty crew members were airlifted to safety after the 656-foot vehicle carrier ran into trouble near St. Simon Sound early Sunday morning. The Associated Press reports that someone made a 911 call at 2 a.m. Sunday morning to report a capsized vessel off the coast. It was not immediately clear if Hurricane Dorian played any role in the accident. The car carrier was owned by a South Korean company and headed towards Baltimore. The busy Port of Brunswick is currently closed to vessel traffic while rescue operations are underway.