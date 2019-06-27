CHEAT SHEET
TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
FOR NEW MOMS
Coast Guard Will Pay for Moms to Send Breast Milk Back Home
Read it at CNN
The U.S. Coast Guard will pay for on-duty moms to send breast milk back home for their babies under a new program, CNN reports. The program, announced earlier this week, will reportedly reimburse moms up to $750 a year for shipping costs to send milk back home during “business travel periods of 72 hours or longer.” All on-duty moms, including active duty reservists and Public Health Service officers, will be eligible for the reimbursements. The move comes after a study showed men in the Coast Guard had a 5.6 percent higher retention rate than women after five years of service, with the discrepancy attributed to how children were affected by extended deployments and work requirements.