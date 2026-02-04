Scouted selects products independently. If you purchase something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.

For a lot of fathers, longevity isn’t about biohacking trends or extreme routines. It’s about having the energy to play on the floor, greater clarity at work, proper recovery after long days, and getting sleep that’s actually restorative, so you can show up fully now and in the years ahead. Coastline Longevity’s supplements are formulated specifically for busy dads who want to be there for their children for years to come.

At its core, aging is the gradual decline in cellular and bodily function over time, which increases vulnerability to disease, fatigue, and burnout. Coastline was developed as a simple, science-informed longevity system to support both short-term performance and long-term health, without overwhelming your busy life or overcomplicating your wellness routine with a fussy supplement stack. The three-part system is designed to fit easily into any routine.

CREATINE Morning Blend Subscribe and save up to 20% Shop At Coastline Longevity $ 69

PROTECT Morning SoftGels Subscribe and save up to 20% Shop At Coastline Longevity $ 35

RECOVERY Evening Capsules Subscribe and save up to 20% Shop At Coastline Longevity $ 30

The Morning Blend drink and SoftGel combination provides energy, focus, and metabolic support. The Morning Blend contains creatine to support lean muscle and cognitive function and comes in unflavored or coastal lemonade flavor. The SoftGels deliver three important ingredients in liquid form to ensure optimal absorption and support metabolic health.