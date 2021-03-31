Coca-Cola and Delta, Headquartered in Atlanta, Slam Restrictive Georgia Voting Law
‘THIS IS WRONG’
The CEOs of Coca-Cola and Delta, multinational companies headquartered in Atlanta, issued statements Wednesday slamming the restrictive voting law that passed in Georgia last week. Coca-Cola CEO James Quincey said in an interview with CNBC: “This legislation is wrong and needs to be remediated.” He went on to call the legislation “a step backwards.” Delta CEO Ed Bastian said in a memo to employees, “After having time to now fully understand all that is in the bill, coupled with discussions with leaders and employees in the Black community, it’s evident that the bill includes provisions that will make it harder for many underrepresented voters, particularly Black voters, to exercise their constitutional right to elect their representatives. That is wrong.” Among other provisions, the law prohibits the distribution of food or water to voters waiting in line.