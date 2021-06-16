Coca-Cola Loses $4 Billion in Market Value After Cristiano Ronaldo Utters One Word
GOING FLAT
Portuguese football star Cristiano Ronaldo seemed bothered when he sat down for a Euro 2020 press conference on Monday and saw two bottles of Coca-Cola on the table in front of him. Instead, he moved the bottles out of the frame and help up a bottle of water, declaring “Agua!” Almost immediately after the press conference, Coca-Cola’s share price dropped 1.6 percent from $56.10 to $55.22, costing the company $4 billion in market value.
Coca-Cola said in a statement that “everyone is entitled to their drink preferences.” The company is one of the official sponsors of Euro 2020. Ronaldo wasn’t the only player with picky drink preferences. French midfielder Paul Pogba, a practicing Muslim, removed a bottle of Heineken that had been placed in front of him for a press conference.