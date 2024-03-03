Cocaine-Encrusted Rollerblades Lead to Big Drug Bust: Police

A pair of suspicious-looking rollerblades whose wheels were “infused” with cocaine led local authorities to seize thousands of dollars’ worth of drugs from a house in Kenosha, Wisconsin, the Kenosha County Sheriff’s Department said Saturday.

Homeland Security first flagged a suspicious package from Bogota, Colombia—containing the rollerblades—that was marked for delivery to a house in Kenosha last week, the sheriff’s department said. Customs and Border Patrol assisted as they determined the wheels of the rollerblades were suspicious and then subjected them to a number of laboratory tests.

“It was then discovered the wheels were infused with a gelatin-like substance that tested positive for the presence of cocaine,” the sheriff’s department said in their statement.

Authorities quickly secured a search warrant and then delivered the package to the home in Kenosha on Friday. Once the residents accepted the cocaine-encrusted skates, a thorough search of the property ensued.

Local police discovered 1,048 grams of cocaine worth $35,000 in street value, the sheriff’s department said. They also discovered evidence of an illicit international trafficking scheme in the form of money transfers between Kenosha and Bogota totaling over $30,000, and “numerous forged documents” including fake permanent resident cards, social security cards, and Colombian IDs.

The sheriff’s department did not give any information about potential suspects in the case, but said the investigation was “ongoing with potential charges being sought on the individuals involved.” They didn’t say whether the residents had any ties to criminal organizations in the U.S. or Colombia.