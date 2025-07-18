Cockroach-Fueled Stampede at Beyoncé Concert Leaves Nine People Injured

Former WWE and WCW superstar and five-time World Tag Team champion Marcus ‘Buff’ Bagwell underwent a below-knee amputation on his right leg Thursday, according to a Facebook post from close friend Steve Stasiak. According to the post, Bagwell’s decision to amputate follows injuries from a 2020 car accident that “never fully healed.” “He gave it everything he had to avoid this outcome—but that fight led him here. And now begins a whole new kind of battle,” the post said. The surgery marks an end to a five-year recovery battle after Bagwell, 55, suffered a major car accident that badly injured his right knee cap. Since then, the wrestling icon has undergone multiple surgeries and attempted rehabilitation before making the difficult decision to amputate. The wrestling champion, who appeared with World Championship Wrestling from 1991 to 2001, has been vocal of his struggles, stating that he spiraled into alcoholism and drug abuse to cope with recovery. “I was so angry at what happened,“ Bagwell said. “I didn’t think I could get sober but August of 2022 I went to rehab. August 2025, 27th, I will be three years sober.”
ADVERTISEMENT
- 1Wrestling Icon Has Leg Amputated Five Years After Car Crash‘NEVER FULLY HEALED’The 55-year-old had his leg removed following a difficult recovery process.
- 2Cockroach-Fueled Stampede at Beyoncé Concert Injures EightTHE BUGHIVEA bug was the culprit for a chaotic situation at Queen Bey’s concert this week in Atlanta.
Shop with ScoutedThese Calming CBD Gummies Help You Fall (and Stay) AsleepSPECIAL FXCBDfx delivers wellness-boosting CBD through a variety of formulas and flavors.
- 3Oscar-Winning Songwriter Dies at 99THE WAY THEY WEREAlan Bergman wrote hundreds of songs with his wife, Marilyn, across decades.
- 4Erin Brockovich Lawyer Starts Seven-Year Prison SentenceGO DIRECTLY TO JAILTom Girardi, who stole $15 million from the families of the Lion Air victims, will be in prison until he’s 93.
Shop with ScoutedScore Up to 70% Off Sex Toys During Lovehoney’s Summer SaleHOT IN HERELovehoney’s ‘Black Friday in July’ sale is full of massive price drops on vibrators, couples’ toys, male masturbators, and lingerie.
- 5Actress Reveals Her Mother Died in Her ArmsHEARTBROKENThe actress lost her mother just a year after her stepfather, both of whom she was close to.
- 6Hint That Oscar-Winner May Star in Next ‘White Lotus’ SeasonBOOK HER!The show’s creator Mike White was seen grabbing smoothies with the A-list actress who had a voice cameo in Season 2.
- 7Jimmy Kimmel Tears Into CBS for Canceling Colbert‘F*** YOU’Stephen Colbert’s rival had an instant, furious reaction to the bombshell news.
- 8Brawling Passenger Forces Plane into Emergency LandingDELTA FORCEPilot warned air traffic control that male passenger was “in a fight with our flight attendant right now, trying to open the emergency exit.”
Shop with ScoutedThis Innovative Tablet Feels Just Like Writing on PaperMAKE YOUR MARKThe reMarkable Paper Pro is free from the distractions and annoyances that come with laptops and tablets.
- 9Florida Senior Disappears on Mount Washington SummitMISSING PERSONWilliam Davis, 79, was last seen taking a cog railway up the mountainside on Wednesday.
- 10Blockbuster ‘90s Erotic Thriller Getting ‘Anti-Woke’ RebootKILLER INSTINCTSharon Stone could star as a decidedly less transgressive version of her original femme fatale.
Cockroach-Fueled Stampede at Beyoncé Concert Leaves Nine People Injured
A tiny problem became a very big problem at the tail end of a Beyoncé concert in Atlanta, when a cockroach triggered a stampede that left nine people injured on Monday night. The stampede took place at the Vine City MARTA station, right outside of Mercedes-Benz Stadium, where Beyoncé had just finished the last of four concerts in the southern city. Apparently, a 10-year-old girl screamed and ran when she saw the cockroach, triggering hordes of people around her to surge toward a descending escalator. The escalator malfunctioned under the weight of so many bodies, speeding up and then stopping altogether. The scrum left some 20 people piled on top of each other at the bottom of the escalator. Eight concert-goers were taken to the hospital, with one suffering a broken ankle and another having to undergo surgery for her injuries. Jaylen Black, who was attending the concert on her birthday, told Atlanta News First that people thrown off the escalator “hit each other like bowling pins.” Beyoncé, who has two shows remaining on her “Cowboy Carter and the Rodeo Chitlin’ Circuit Tour,” has not publicly commented on the scary incident.
Scouted selects products independently. If you purchase something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.
At its best, staying busy each day can help you feel productive and grounded. But maintaining an active lifestyle doesn’t mean ignoring stress or selling yourself short on rest—in fact, quite the opposite. CBDfx’s calming CBD gummies are formulated to support your daily routine, helping you reduce stress and get better sleep.
Since 2014, CBDfx has been on a mission to deliver high-quality CBD products that support wellness. Though the brand offers a wide range of options like tinctures, topicals, and capsules, its flagship gummies collection continues to stand out. These juicy, fruit-flavored gummies support everything from daily health to energy and focus to diet and detox support—but relaxation and sleep are where the brand truly helps support a busy lifestyle.
If you’re looking for something light to calm down and slowly drift off at night, these yummy gummies blend CBD with melatonin, a hormone that regulates the sleep-wake cycle, helping promote a sense of calm that can slowly lull you into a full night’s rest.
If you need something stronger, CBDfx’s Lemon Dream THC gummies also include a potent punch of Delta-9 THC, making them just one step removed from a classic, sleep-inducing cannabis strain.
Want to follow a night of great rest with a daytime health boost? Grab a Day & Night set, which pairs the sleep gummies with a turmeric and spirulina gummy. If you’re ready to stock up, make sure to use the exclusive code TRYCBD20 to enjoy an extra 20 percent off your entire order.
Alan Bergman, a songwriter who shared three Oscars, two Grammys, and four Emmys with his wife and co-writer, Marilyn Bergman, died in his Los Angeles home on Thursday. He was 99. The songwriter continued to write songs until the very end, despite battling respiratory issues, a spokesperson shared with People. Throughout their long careers, the musical Bergman duo penned hundreds of songs for prominent television, film, and stage productions, frequently collaborating with the illustrious singer Barbara Streisand. They also wrote songs for music legends Frank Sinatra and Dean Martin. Their most famous song, ”The Way We Were,” which the couple wrote for the 1973 film starring Streisand and Robert Redford, established their reputations. Bergman knew he wanted to write music since he was 12. He told the Lobero Theatre Foundation that he loved listening to the radio and taking piano lessons as a child. Both Bergman and his wife grew up in the same Brooklyn neighborhood; as if by fate, the two were born in the same hospital, though they didn’t meet until they both worked for L.A. composer Lew Spence. They are survived by their daughter, Julie Bergman, and granddaughter, Emily Sender.
Tom Girardi, 86, has presented to prison to start his seven-year prison sentence for leading a years-long scheme in which he embezzled tens of millions of dollars of settlement money that belonged to his clients. The disbarred lawyer, known for winning a record settlement for the environmental activist Erin Brockovich in her case against Pacific Gas & Electric (PG&E), turned himself in Thursday to start his lengthy prison sentence. Girardi, the former husband of Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Erika Jayne, was given seven years and three months for his fraud conviction on June 3—which happened to be his 86th birthday. Girardi was found guilty last September of embezzling millions of dollars from his clients at his now-defunct law firm, Girardi & Keese. He had been stealing settlement funds from the families of the victims of the deadly 2018 Lion Air flight, where 189 people died. In the aftermath, he was ordered to pay a $35,000 fine and $2.3 million in restitution to his victims. Despite a push from Girardi’s lawyers to land him in a long-term care facility due to his Alzheimer’s and dementia, a judge found the former attorney competent to stand trial and on Friday Page Six reported that he was the custody of the Federal Bureau of Prisons at the Metropolitan Detention Center in Los Angeles. Other records show that he’s been registered as an inmate already.
Scouted selects products independently. If you purchase something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.
From self-love to shared pleasure, sex toys are a ticket to spicing things up in the bedroom. Lovehoney—an award-winning sex positive brand and retailer—is in the middle of its ‘Black Friday in July’ sale, with huge discounts on sex toys, lingerie, and accessories. You can save up to 70 percent on everything from high-quality vibrators and wands to lingerie and sex accessories across the Lovehoney site.
Not sure where to start? One of our favorites is the Lovehoney Hot Shot Male Masturbator, which recreates the sensations of oral sex by warming up and delivering rhythmic pulses and vibrations to the head of the penis. Its powerful motor features six patterns and three intensity levels, giving you full control over your pleasure.
Looking to spice up partner play? Look no further than the Up All Night Couple’s Sex Toy Kit. This kit includes a variety of toys for penial and clitoral stimulation: a wand and G-spot vibrator, a bullet that fits the textured cock ring, plus a butt plug and stroker to keep things extra exciting. The toys are beginner-friendly and target a number of different sweet spots—ideal for couples ready to explore new kinds of pleasure together.
Still not sure what to shop for during the sale? While Lovehoney offers a wide variety of toys for beginners and connoisseurs alike, it can be challenging to find what you’re looking for with so many stellar (and discounted) options. Fortunately, Lovehoney offers a comprehensive guide with expert advice to help you find the toy (or two!) of your dreams.
From vibrator explainers to male sex toy guides, Lovehoney’s advice section will help guide you to your perfect fit. Take advantage of the summer sale before it ends.
Kate Beckinsale has announced that her mother, Judy Loe, died on Tuesday. Loe was 78. In 2024, the Underworld actress, 51, announced that her mother had been diagnosed with stage 4 cancer. She announced Loe’s death with an Instagram post on Thursday. “She died the night of July 15th in my arms after immeasurable suffering,” Beckinsale wrote. “I am paralysed... the world is so dim without her that it is nearly impossible to bear.” Beckinsale shared that her mother’s death had been her “greatest fear” since discovering her father’s body when she was five. Richard Beckinsale, an actor on the BBC sitcom Porridge, died of a heart attack at 31 in 1979. His daughter has been open about the difficulties of the past two years; since the death of her stepfather, former director Roy Battersby, in 2024, she says she has lost “family, friendships, at some points my own health, and all the money I had due to how disgusting the American healthcare system is.” Loe was a TV actress and was part of the original British cast of Hair. Along with her daughter, Loe is survived by her granddaughter, Lily Sheen, and her stepdaughter, Samantha Beckinsale.
The hit-show The White Lotus may have a new member joining its star-studded cast for the upcoming fourth season. Filmmaker Mark White, who created the ongoing HBO series, was spotted with actress Laura Dern on Thursday in Los Angeles. The two were seen chatting while grabbing smoothies at Sunlife Organic in Brentwood, much to the delight of fans who speculated that she may appear in the next season of The White Lotus. Dern, 58, previously had a voice cameo in the show’s second season as estranged wife, Abby, to Dominic Di Grasso, played by Michael Imperioli. The pair’s public sighting has caused speculation on whether the actress will officially join the show. White has also brought back one of his White Lotus alums each season. Jennifer Coolidge returned in Season 2 as Tanya McQuoid and in Season 3 Natasha Rothwell returned as Belinda Lindsey. White, 55, has previously worked with the award-winning actress on Enlightened, a television series from 2011 lasting two seasons. The White Lotus was initially released in 2021. A fourth season was confirmed to be underway earlier this year, though the official release date is still unknown with White making an appearance on the new season of Survivor. The television series has won several Emmy and Golden Globe awards.
Moments after Stephen Colbert announced the shocking news that CBS is killing off The Late Show altogether after its upcoming 2025-2026 season, his late-night rival (and friend) responded on Instagram with fury at the network. “Love you Stephen,” the host wrote above the video of Colbert sharing the news with his live audience. “F--- you and all your Sheldons CBS.” Kimmel, who is currently on a summer hiatus from his show, which airs in the same time slot as The Late Show on ABC, became close with Colbert and their fellow late-night hosts Jimmy Fallon, Seth Meyers, and John Oliver, when they came together to make the Strike Force Five podcast during last year’s writers’ strike. CBS called the move to end the long-running franchise, which David Letterman launched in 1993, a “purely a financial decision,” but it comes amid speculation that both Colbert and The Daily Show’s Jon Stewart could be casualties of CBS’ parent company Paramount’s pending sale to Skydance Media as a concession of sorts to President Donald Trump.
A Delta Connection flight saw a midair meltdown Thursday night when a passenger reportedly tried to wrench open the emergency exit door and squared off with a flight attendant. Flight 3612, operated by SkyWest, was flying from Omaha to Detroit when the incident broke out around 7 p.m., forcing the pilots to make an emergency landing in Cedar Rapids, Iowa. The passenger was “in a fight with our flight attendant right now, trying to open the emergency exit,” a pilot told air traffic control over the radio, according to audio posted by LiveATC.net. The man didn’t get the door opened and video from inside the aircraft shared on social media showed police officers escorting him off the aircraft, his hands zip-tied behind his back. The plane landed in Detroit two hours late. “SkyWest has zero tolerance for unruly behavior,” the airline said in a statement, calling passenger and crew safety their “top priority.” This incident adds to an already wild year in the skies over the U.S., with the Federal Aviation Administration logging more than 870 reports of unruly passengers so far in 2025.
Scouted selects products independently. If you purchase something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.
If you love the convenience of a traditional tablet but are nostalgic for more tangible times, in 2025, you can have the best of both worlds. The Remarkable Paper Pro is a thin, lightweight digital notebook designed with a paper-like feel for reading and writing.
With just a tap, you can convert handwritten notes to typed text and seamlessly import files from Google Drive, OneDrive, and Dropbox. Plus, the color-equipped tablet offers an impressive 14-day battery life on a single charge.
Conventional tablets have glossy glass screens, noticeable lag between pen strokes, and distracting apps that pull you away from your work. The Remarkable Paper Pro, on the other hand, is virtually distraction-proof thanks to its custom operating system, allowing you to zen out and focus on what needs to get done.
Aside from helping you stay focused, using this paper-like tablet may also help reduce stress. A study commissioned by Remarkable showed that Remarkable Tablet users experienced lower stress levels and cognitive demand while enjoying a boost in focus, memory, creativity, and deep thinking. Whether you’re using it for work, school, or as a digital journal, the reMarkable Paper Pro is a reliable sidekick you can count on.
A senior citizen from Florida disappeared Wednesday while en route to the peak of Mount Washington, authorities say. William Davis, 79, was last seen taking a train on the Mount Washington Cog Railway, which ascends the New Hampshire mountainside. Davis, a native of Jacksonville, was spotted on the train’s observation deck around 3:20 p.m. on Wednesday. Around 6 p.m., park officials notified New Hampshire Fish and Game that Jackson was missing and said they believed he had wandered off the summit. The train ride up the mountain is approximately an hour long, and passengers typically disembark to explore for another hour before taking another train down. A park employee spoke with Davis on the phone that evening and said he seemed to be lost but could clearly describe his location and was likely still near the summit. Davis stopped answering his phone around an hour later. Fish and Game launched a search Wednesday evening, employing drones to scan the area while rescuers searched the grounds on foot. However, heavy fog in the region put the search on pause for parts of Wednesday and Thursday. The search resumed Friday morning, but there have been no signs of Davis.
Basic Instinct, the 1992 erotic thriller that gave Sharon Stone her breakthrough role and started the modern trend of studios paying top-dollar for “spec” scripts, will be given new life. Joe Eszterhas, who penned the original script, has reportedly reached a $2 million deal with Amazon MGM Studios to write the screenplay for a reboot. Stone’s character, serial killer Catherine Tramell, reset the bounds of what a female protagonist could do in cinema—outsmarting the police officers investigating her, juggling multiple sexual partners, and using her killing spree as inspiration for her novels. While grossing more than $350 million at the box office and scoring two Oscar nominations, the original movie also moved one feminist scholar to call it a “neo-film noir masterpiece.” The proposed reboot seems unlikely to push boundaries in the same way, with an insider source telling TheWrap that the approach of the reboot will be “anti-woke.” It’s unclear if Stone will reprise her role as Tramell, whom she also played in a 2006 sequel that flopped at the box office. If she does return for the third installment in the series, she’ll be slated for a much bigger payday: she was paid just $500,000 for the original (compared to the $14 million payday Michael Douglas received as her co-star).