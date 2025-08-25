Cocktail-Loving Real Housewife’s Former Townhome Is Now a Sober House

The home of boozy Real Housewives hero Sonja Morgan has been converted into an upscale rehabilitation center, it has been reported. The star, 61, known for her intimate relationship with alcohol on Real Housewives of New York City, had initially tried to sell the 63rd Street townhouse for around $ 11 million in 2019, before finally selling it for around $ 4.5 million last year. The surprising switch was first reported by Page Six, which says Westchester-based Release Recovery operates the facility. The outlet describes the five-story abode as an “outpost” for the business. At the same time, the company’s Women’s Transitional Living facility is listed as “Located on Manhattan’s Upper East Side.” Morgan’s own relationship with alcohol was the subject of an intervention-style event on the show, where pal Leah McSweeney said: “I think that it would be absolutely irresponsible and f---ed up of us to not say we think the drinking is going to hurt you.”