Say Goodbye to Bleach-Induced Breakage With Coco & Eve’s New Bond Therapy Collection

Scouted selects products independently. If you purchase something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.

If you’re on the endless quest to attain healthy, shiny hair, but also are a fan of treatments like coloring, blonding, and heat styling, you know that preventing breakage is an uphill battle—and an expensive one. While moisture is essential for keeping hair healthy, if you’re dealing with heat- or bleach-induced breakage, your hair also needs protein to fortify and strengthen, which is where bond builders come in clutch. Sun and haircare brand Coco & Eve recently launched a bond-building line with an extensive suite of products, called the Bond Therapy Range, and it’s already dethroned some of its more popular protein peers on the market.

This expert-created haircare line includes a shampoo, conditioner, and hair mask that revives damaged hair and promotes long-term care. The secret sauce in the new collection is Coco & Eve’s Cutibond Repair Complex. This glucose-based technology creates additional bonds within the hair, while vegetable protein-based ingredients reinforce, coat, and protect the surface.

If you’re dealing with breakage, split ends, or are just looking to prevent them before or after treatments, Coco & Eve’s Bond Therapy lineup is the ultimate trio. The formulas also contain additional nourishing ingredients like coconut, fig, argan oil, and hyaluronic acid, which promote hydration, moisture retention, and strength—all without weighing hair down or dampening down volume.