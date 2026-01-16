Scouted selects products independently. If you purchase something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.

Winter can be the toughest season for hair. Cold air, arid indoor heating, and harsh styling products strip moisture from strands, leaving your mane feeling dry, brittle, frizzy, and prone to breakage. This winter, Coco & Eve is delivering a results-driven haircare wardrobe designed to repair, strengthen, and restore shine—without weighing your hair down. These haircare regimens focus on hydration layering, bond repair, and scalp support. They help restore softness and manageability without overloading your follicles and leaving an oily residue behind. Each routine is designed to protect your hair from cold-weather damage while maintaining long-term hair health.

The Like A Virgin Range provides gentle cleansing and deep hydration without stripping your hair. It features a shampoo and conditioner (pictured above), a best-selling hair masque, a leave-in conditioner, and a frizz fix & pro shine mist

The Boost Therapy Range helps strengthen weakened hair during the winter months. It combines a shampoo and conditioner (pictured above) with a best-selling hair density serum.

The Sweet Repair Range repairs damaged bonds from heat styling and winter dryness. It also includes a shampoo and conditioner (pictured above), but pairs them with a hair mask and a hair-repairing leave-in treatment.