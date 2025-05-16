This/That

Meet the Effortless Way to Get a Radiant, Flawless, Golden Tan

Coco & Eve’s body oil and express mousse leave skin deeply nourished and glowing.

The struggle for the perfect, sun-kissed tan is real. That’s where Coco & Eve comes in. This fan-favorite brand pulls no punches when it comes to quality, boasting cruelty-free products made with ingredients sourced from Bali. Whether you’re searching for a natural glow or a flawless faux tan, Coco & Eve gives you the bronzed look you desire.

Tan Boosting Anti-Aging Body Oil SPF45
Buy At Coco & Eve$36

This water-resistant body oil provides protection from harmful UVA/UVB rays, enhances the skin’s natural tanning process, and combats early signs of aging. Plus, it smells like tropical mangos. It truly is the body oil that can do it all.

Express Tanning Antioxidant Mousse
Buy At Coco & Eve$39

Don’t have time to hit the beach? Coco & Eve’s Express Tanning Mousse is the answer. Its fast-acting formula delivers a deep, rich, long-lasting tan—no streaking or unevenness to worry about. The mousse also has skin beneficial ingredients like hyaluronic acid and coconut extract to soothe, hydrate, and lock in moisture.

This is just a taste of what Coco and Eve has to offer. Click here to check all of its products for tanning, skincare, and haircare.

