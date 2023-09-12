Yes, You Can Buy the Same Shoes Coco Gauff Wore When She Won the U.S. Open

Scouted selects products independently. If you purchase something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.

Tennis prodigy and now U.S. Open champion Coco Gauff is the name on everybody’s lips after her big win against Aryna Sabalenka this past Saturday. At only 19 years old, Gauff is now the 11th teenager to take home a Grand Slam win (and the youngest American Grand Slam champion since Serena Williams in 1999), and she did it while wearing her own pair of signature New Balance sneakers. The good news? You channel that champion energy and snag a pair of these exact shoes yourself.

New Balance has been in partnership with Gauff since she was just 14 years old, and her first signature shoe, Coco CG1, was released in 2022. They’re currently available in a few different colorways, including the “City Heights” pair Gauff wore throughout the entire U.S. Open, which were brick red, black, and yellow ICYMI.

The shoes have a very clear ’90s basketball-inspired design and are perfect for tennis matches, hitting the pickleball court, or even just running errands or meeting up with friends for lunch. Whether you’re a tennis fan or not, these shoes certainly make a statement, and while we all can’t be Grand Slam winners, we can certainly emulate bold, championship style like Gauff herself.

Coco CG1’s are appropriately flying off the shelves after Gauff’s big win, so if you have your eye on them, be sure to add them to your cart quickly before they’re gone. While stock is limited on New Balance’s website, you can find a wider variety of sizes at Dick’s Sporting Goods. If you prefer a different hue, you can find white and navy styles of her signature shoe available at Zappos.

New Balance Coco CG1 Tennis Shoes in “Brick Red” Buy At Dick’s Sporting Goods $ 169

New Balance Coco CG1 Tennis Shoes in “White/Eclipse” Buy At Zappos $ 169 Free Shipping | Free Returns

New Balance Coco CG1 in “Eclipse White” Buy At Zappos $ 169

