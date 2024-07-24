Coco Gauff Will Be Youngest Ever to Carry the Team USA Flag at the Olympics

The sentimental money was on Simone Biles, hoping to conquer Paris after putting the Tokyo twisties behind her.

Instead it’s tennis star Coco Gauff who will join LeBron James in carrying the flag for Team USA at Friday’s unique opening ceremony, when the 206 national teams will parade not around a stadium but down the Seine river.

At 20, Gauff will be the youngest American flag bearer at an Olympics. She was born in 2004 the same year that James, now 39, was in his rookie season in the NBA.

The world No. 2 will be competing in her first Olympics after narrowly missing out three years ago. Although named to the team for the delayed Tokyo Games, she had to pull out after contracting COVID-19 shortly before her departure for Japan. James already has two Olympic golds to his name.

Gauff won her first Grand Slam singles title at last year’s U.S. Open and captured the women’s doubles at the French Open last month—played on the same Roland Garros clay courts that will host the Olympic tournament.

She will be seeded no. 2 in the Paris singles, in line with her ranking, and No. 1 in the women’s doubles, where she will line up with Jessica Pegula. She may also enter the mixed doubles contest.

“I never thought in a million years I would have the honor of carrying the American flag for Team USA,” said Gauff, who was chosen in a vote by teammates after being nominated by tennis player Chris Eubanks.

“I could not be more proud to lead my teammates with LeBron as we showcase our dedication and passion on the biggest stage there is—at a moment where we can bring athletes and fans together from around the world.”