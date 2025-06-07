Coco Gauff Becomes First U.S. Woman to Win French Open in a Decade
Coco Gauff went home triumphant Saturday after a tense French Open final against Belarusian tennis player Aryna Sabalenka, 27. Gauff, 21, was so overjoyed with the first-time victory that she collapsed onto the clay after winning her last point: “Oh my God,” she said. “Oh my God.” Exhausted and covered in clay, Gauff made a heart gesture to her mom in the audience. She then laid flat on the ground, looking toward the sky. Gauff, the No. 2 seed, prevailed over No. 1 seed Sabalenka after a wild and dramatic match that culminated in a historic win despite chaotic weather. Sabalenka said that the loss would “hurt so much” but congratulated Gauff: ”In these terrible conditions, showing such terrible tennis in the final, this really hurts. Anyway, Coco congrats, in these tough conditions you were a better player than me." Born Cori Dionne Gauff, the professional American tennis player has climbed in the rankings to win the first French open since Serena Williams in 2015. It’s her second Grand Slam title after winning the 2023 U.S. Open. The match, which lasted two hours and 37 minutes in 30 mph wind, ended with a final score of 6-7, 6-2, 6-4.