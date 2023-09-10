CHEAT SHEET
Coco Gauff Wins U.S. Open in Comeback Victory Over Aryna Sabalenka
Coco Gauff triumphed over Belarusian Aryna Sabalenka in a comeback victory that made her the first American teen to win the U.S. Open in over two decades. The 2-6, 6-3, 6-2, match—played in front of a star-studded crowd—marks her first career grand slam title. “I feel like I’m in shock at this moment,” Gauff said following her victory. “God puts you through tribulations and trials, and that makes this moment sweeter than I would have imagined.” The win cemented the 19-year-old tennis sensation as the new face of American tennis and earned her a $3 million payday. “It doesn’t get more dramatic than that,” Gauff said.