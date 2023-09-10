CHEAT SHEET
TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
    CHEAT SHEET
    TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
    1

    Coco Gauff Wins U.S. Open in Comeback Victory Over Aryna Sabalenka

    TRIUMPH

    Mark Alfred

    Breaking News Intern

    Coco Gauff of the United States celebrates after defeating Aryna Sabalenka of Belarus in their Women's Singles Final match.

    Elsa/Getty Images

    Coco Gauff triumphed over Belarusian Aryna Sabalenka in a comeback victory that made her the first American teen to win the U.S. Open in over two decades. The 2-6, 6-3, 6-2, match—played in front of a star-studded crowd—marks her first career grand slam title. “I feel like I’m in shock at this moment,” Gauff said following her victory. “God puts you through tribulations and trials, and that makes this moment sweeter than I would have imagined.” The win cemented the 19-year-old tennis sensation as the new face of American tennis and earned her a $3 million payday. “It doesn’t get more dramatic than that,” Gauff said.

    Read it at CNN
    ,