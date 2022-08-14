‘CODA’ Actor Troy Kotsur Had Jeep Stolen in Arizona—With His Oscar Inside
WON THE OSCAR, LOST THE AWARD
CODA actor Troy Kotsur was excited to bring his Oscar to an event honoring him in his hometown of Mesa, Arizona, this week. He did not plan for it—or his Jeep—to be stolen. Kotsur, a deaf actor, posted on Twitter Sunday that police helped track down the Academy Award and truck for him. He thanked the officers who helped him retrieve his items from “a little kid” who was allegedly responsible for the crime. The Mesa Police Department told The Hollywood Reporter that two juveniles were arrested after being found in the Jeep. “They were remanded to the custody of the Maricopa County Juvenile Court System,” a spokesperson said. “Mr. Kotsur had his vehicle returned to him to include all the property that was inside.” Kotsur, who also reportedly posted a photo with the officers, took the tweets down on Sunday.