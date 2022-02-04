Father of Missing 4-Year-Old Arrested and Charged With Child Neglect
SUSPECT SEIZED
The father of a missing 4-year-old in Virginia has been arrested and charged with child neglect. Codi Bigsby was reported missing four days ago after his father Cory reported that he had seen the boy sleeping soundly at 2 a.m. but awoke to find him gone. Police cast doubt almost immediately on the story, saying they did not believe Codi had been abducted or wandered away on his own. The Hampton Police Department said in a statement Thursday, “As a result of the investigation, Mr. Cory Bigsby is now under arrest.” He faces seven counts of child neglect. Codi has still not been found, though the department says its officers have “covered a tremendous amount of ground, spoken to hundreds of citizens, and followed every possible lead.”