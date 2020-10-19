Read it at CBS Sports
A late-inning blast by Cody Bellinger led the Los Angeles Dodgers to the National League title for the third time in the last four seasons Sunday night. The Dodgers beat the Atlanta Braves 4-3 in a dramatic NLCS Game 7, with several standout moments. The game was tied several times, including in the bottom of the seventh, when Bellinger broke the stalemate, hitting a thunderous home run off Chris Martin, who had allowed just one home run in 24 2/3rds innings in the regular season and postseason combined before Sunday. The Dodgers will meet the Tampa Bay Rays in the World Series, with Game 1 starting Tuesday night.