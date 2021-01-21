CHEAT SHEET
Maryland Man Tweeted He Would Blow Up IRS, Kill Pelosi: Feds
A Maryland man tweeting as @BonaFried threatened to detonate a bomb at the IRS and kill House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA), federal authorities said Thursday. Cody Wolf Gideon Mohr, a 27-year-old in Columbia, Maryland, is charged with making internet threats to destroy a building by use of explosives and faces up to 10 years in prison if convicted. Mohr allegedly tweeted Friday, “I am going to explode the IRS headquarters with a bomb” and later “I am simply announcing my intentions to give employees a fair shot at escaping alive.” A criminal complaint says he described himself as “laser focused on thinking about ways to kill Nancy Pelosi.”