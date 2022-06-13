Idaho Police Department Gets Death Threats After Patriot Front Arrested En Masse
MORE HATE
For the Coeur d’Alene Police Department, hate has persisted past this weekend’s high-profile arrest of 31 members of the white supremacist group Patriot Front at a Pride Month event in Idaho. Police Chief Lee White said Monday the department had received 149 phone calls since the arrests, some of which have included death threats. About half of the calls were complimentary, White told reporters, “and the other 50 percent—who are completely anonymous, who want nothing more than to scream and yell at us and use some really choice words—offer death threats against myself and other members of the police department.” Some callers have threatened to publish officers’ personal information, such as their phone numbers or addressed, online. White explained that most of the threats seem to be coming from outside of the local community, including from as far away as Norway.