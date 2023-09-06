Texas Police Chief Suspended After Shocking Revelations

Read it at KHOU
The City Council of Coffee City, Texas, has suspended Police Chief Jay Portillo for 30 days while it investigates a slew of allegations unearthed by a local TV station. In a series of reports, KHOU discovered that Portillo quadrupled the size of his force to 50 even though the town has only 250 residents and hired cops who had been accused of misconduct or hit with criminal charges elsewhere. He also omitted an active DWI charge from his own application for the job. Portillo declined to comment on his suspension.