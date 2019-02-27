Cohen: If Trump Loses in 2020, I Fear ‘There Will Never Be a Peaceful Transition of Power’
WHOA
Michael Cohen warned at the end of his House Oversight Committee hearing Wednesday that if Trump loses in 2020, he may not concede the office peacefully. “My loyalty has cost me everything. Everything. My family’s happiness, my law license, my company, my livelihood, my honor, my reputation and soon my freedom. I will not sit back and allow him to do the same to the country,” Cohen said. “Given my experience working for President Trump, I fear that if he loses the election in 2020 that there will never be a peaceful transition of power. This is why I agreed to appear before you today.” “I pray the country doesn’t make the same mistakes that I have made,” he added. His comments come at the end of a blockbuster hearing, in which Cohen surfaced a litany of new allegations against the president and his allies.