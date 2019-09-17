CHEAT SHEET

TOP 10 RIGHT NOW

Audio Cheat Sheet

Press Play, Get Smarter

    CHEAT SHEET

    TOP 10 RIGHT NOW

    LEGENDARY

    Cokie Roberts, Journalist and Political Commentator, Dies at 75

    Olivia Messer

    Reporter

    Tasos Katopodis/Getty Images

    Journalist and political commentator Cokie Roberts has passed away “due to complications from breast cancer,” her family announced on Tuesday. She was 75. Roberts wrote eight books and won three Emmy Awards over the span of her ABC News career and was named a “Living Legend” by the Library of Congress in 2008. “We will miss Cokie beyond measure, both for her contributions and for her love and kindness,” her family said in a statement. Roberts is survived by her husband of 53 years, journalist Steven Roberts. James Goldston, president of ABC News, said that Roberts will be “dearly missed.” He added: “Cokie’s kindness, generosity, sharp intellect and thoughtful take on the big issues of the day made ABC a better place and all of us better journalists.”

    Read it at ABC News