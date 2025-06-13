Colbert Blown Away by Trump’s ‘Les Misérables’ Take: ‘His Brain Is Wet Bread’

Stephen Colbert ripped into Donald Trump for his baffling inability to answer a simple question about Les Misérables—despite claiming he’s seen the musical multiple times.

“What do you mean you don’t know? Javert is the bad guy!” Colbert said on his Late Show Thursday night, reacting to Trump’s red carpet exchange the night before. “You just said you’ve seen the show a number of times. Is that number zero?”

Trump and first lady Melania Trump were attending the musical's opening on Wednesday at the John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts, the iconic Washington venue where the president unleashed a MAGA takeover earlier this year.

President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump were attending the musical’s opening on Wednesday at the Kennedy Center. REUTERS

In an awkward red carpet moment, a reporter asked whether he identified more with Jean Valjean, the story’s hero, or Inspector Javert, its villain. Despite frequently naming Les Misérables as one of his favorite musicals, Trump appeared flustered.

“Oh, that’s a tough one, that last part of that question. That’s tough,” Trump said, before turning to his wife. “I think you better answer that one, honey. I don’t know.”

The first lady smiled, but didn’t answer.

Colbert delivered a brutal takedown of the president.

“Though it’s possible Trump doesn’t remember who the characters are, because his brain is wet bread,” the comedian said, before breaking out into an impression of Trump. “‘The character I identify most with... is Les. Les. Lester Miserables. Big tough guy. Built that castle on a cloud. Not happy about it.’”

Even The Intelligencer couldn’t resist piling on after Trump’s fumble, publishing a blistering piece titled: “Trump Loves Les Misérables, Can’t Say What It’s About.”

The article speculated that Trump might’ve dodged answering Valjean—“the moral ‘criminal’ who steals to feed his starving family and winds up trapped in an unjust carceral system”—when he in fact roots for Inspector Javert—“a cop with a total lack of empathy for criminals who melts down and destroys himself when he realizes his rigid authoritarian worldview is wrong.”

Earlier this year, Donald Trump subject the Kennedy Center to a conservative takeover, criticizing it as being too liberal. Carlos Barria/REUTERS