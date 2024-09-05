Colbert Brutally Mocks GOP Candidate’s Prolific Porn Habit

Republican North Carolina gubernatorial candidate Mark Robinson came under fire this week over reports that he was once a frequent customer at his local porn shop, to the point where the employee there knew him by name and remembered him decades later.

The news wouldn’t be that big of a deal, if not for the fact that he is running on a heavily evangelical Christian platform. Though Robinson denies the claims, the scandal caught Stephen Colbert’s attention during his monologue on Wednesday.

“A North Carolina news site is reporting that Robinson went to a porn shop nearly every day of the week in the ‘90s and early 2000s,” Colbert said. “Well, of course you got to go every day, otherwise you’re not getting the freshest porn. It’s not like they refrigerate the stuff.”

Colbert marveled at the sheer consistency of Robinson’s apparent porn habit, remarking, “He went almost every day for over a decade. I don’t do anything almost every day for a decade. Mark Robinson went to the porn store more regularly than I floss.”

“Robinson wasn’t just window shopping,” Colbert noted. “The same report says that over the years, Robinson bought hundreds of bootleg porn videos… I’m talking Armageddon Laid Tonight, Pulp Friction, and, of course, Sex Toy Story. Surprisingly, the theme song is also ‘You’ve Got a Friend in Me.’”

The jokes came after Colbert described Robinson to his audience as “a climate denier, a Holocaust denier,” and someone who is “pining for a return to the America where women couldn’t vote.” Other late night hosts like John Oliver have also trashed Robinson for his extremist right-wing platform.

Colbert added about Robinson that it was, “Truly, truly shocking that Trump did not pick him for VP.”