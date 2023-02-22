After a long weekend in which the world learned just how little the biggest names on Fox News believed Donald Trump’s lies about the 2020 election, Stephen Colbert dedicated the bulk of his monologue Tuesday night to the most shocking revelations.

“Some of the most damning texts come from a chain between Tucker Carlson, Sean Hannity and Laura Ingraham,” the Late Show host said of the messages, which came out as part of discovery in Dominion Voting Systems’ $1.6 billion defamation lawsuit against the network and included insults about Trump lawyer Rudy Giuliani.

“Even Fox thinks he’s a joke!” Colbert said. “That is the most embarrassing news about Rudy to leak since Rudy leaked.”

Elsewhere, Colbert went after House Speaker Kevin McCarthy for reportedly giving Carlson “exclusive access” to never-before-seen footage from the January 6th insurrection.

“No! What are you doing?!” the host exclaimed. “You can’t give this footage to Tucker Carlson! Ever since January 6th, he’s repeatedly downplayed the attack on the Capitol as ‘vandalism’ and a ‘forgettably minor outbreak by recent standards.’”

Beyond that, Colbert called it “irresponsible” for McCarthy to share footage that likely reveals “sensitive security information” and hammered Carlson for claiming that the video will reveal the “truth” about what really happened on January 6th.

“No, by definition, 41,000 hours of footage can be edited to say whatever you want it to!” he replied, before proving his point by airing video of “good samaritans repairing” windows with a shield and others “peacefully leaving the Capitol” in reverse before selectively editing Carlson’s own words to unveil his true nature.

