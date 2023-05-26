Cold Case Murder of Red Cross ‘Hero’ Solved After 36 Years

CHEAT SHEET
For 36 years, the murder of a Red Cross worker in Ithaca, New York, has been an unsolved mystery. But on Friday, police said they have finally identified David Malcolm’s killer as the boyfriend of a teenage girl who had sought shelter and help leaving the relationship after a domestic violence incident. “The homicide occurred when Mr. Malcom refused to disclose the whereabouts of the young girl who went to the shelter seeking assistance. Mr. Malcom’s heroic actions for not disclosing the whereabouts of the young teen sadly cost him his life,” police said in a statement. The killer, whose name was not released, died in 2019.