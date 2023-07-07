CHEAT SHEET
TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
    CHEAT SHEET
    TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
    1

    Cold Case Murder Suspect Reunited With Wife He Left in 1983

    ‘IT WAS PLEASANT’

    Donald Santini

    Hillsborough County Sheriff

    A man arrested last month for allegedly strangling a woman and leaving her body in a ditch in 1984 got an unexpected video visit while locked up—from the wife he left 40 years ago, who thought he was dead. Marla Santini of Texas told WFLA she learned Donald Santini was still alive when she learned he had been nabbed in the cold-case killing of Cynthia Wood in Florida. She said she has spoken to him six times since his arrest but they don’t talk about the criminal case. “Surprisingly, it was pleasant,” she said. “He don’t act like he’s the same person.”

    Read it at WFLA
    ,